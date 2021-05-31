The Wisco Summer Spotlight, a web-based storytelling project around Wisconsin events, eateries and retail establishments, has officially launched. This easy-to-use web-friendly app is packed with great stuff, things to do, recreation favorites, places to go, sports events, fairs, festivals, and more. We feature business spotlights, best-of lists, and reader picks. Click on the graphic below to take a peek. Wisco Summer Spotlight View all stories Why advertise with us? The trick to promoting events is to not just tell your potential attendees about your event, but show them what it’s about. Web-based stories achieve a high level of engagement with readers and we have an audience of over 60,000 people in the Milwaukee-Chicago area.

Special pricing… now through June 15

To participate in this advertising campaign, please fill out this form, choose your package and remit payment.

Great for venues that have multiple events per month. The venue page links to the Wisco Summer Spotlight app. The page includes a description, contact information, hours of operation, a photo gallery, and a map. It can also include all of your event listings.

Venue page $300.00

Big to-dos

Make a splash! Feature your event in Wisco Summer Spotlight in our mobile-friendly app on our Big To-Dos

The big-to-dos section $250.00

Great for organizations or venues that want to feature one event at a time. The listings will be used in our festivals/fairs, music, art or nightlight categories. The pages then get linked to Wisconsin Summer Spotlight.

Cost: $100/month

Event listing $100.00

Marketplace listing

Great for organizations or venues that want to leverage their products and services, but don’t have events. These pages include restaurants, farmers’ markets, retail establishments, or bars. The pages then get linked to our best of pages, readers’ picks, and list pages.

Marketplace listing $50.00

