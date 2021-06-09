Wisco Summer Spotlight: June 9, 2021

As a journalist, I’m about creating journalism that serves the community. We write about employment, new businesses coming to town, government, real estate, health and wellness, and simple things like how to navigate road construction projects.
As a business owner, I’m about growing a company dedicated to producing more journalism that serves. If independent local news is important to you, please consider becoming a paid subscriber today.
Looking for summer fun in southeastern Wisconsin? Check out all of the fun things to do in the Wisco Summer Spotlight. This edition features the Racine Symphony Orchestra, St. Lucy Music Festival and Franksville Craft Beer Garden. It also includes stories on where to go kayaking, fairs and festivals, and more.
Want to have your event, recreational activity, restaurant, sports venue or thing to do featured? Here are our advertising rates.