MADISON – More than $15,000 in scholarship money is available for eligible Wisconsin 4-H members and alumni, from the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation, who are pursuing higher education.

Applications must be received by March 15, 2022.

Wisconsin 4-H Foundation scholarships are awarded to students based on demonstrated personal growth through 4-H, development and leadership in 4-H, academic performance and future educational goals.



To be eligible for Wisconsin 4-H Foundation scholarships students must have been a Wisconsin 4-H member for at least three years; have a grade point average of at least 2.5 on a 4.0 scale and be enrolled or planning to enroll at a university, college or technical school during the 2022-2023 academic school year. Scholarship winners from previous years are not eligible to receive a second 4-H Foundation scholarship. Wisconsin 4-H Foundation

Applying for the scholarship will also give students a chance to hone their job application skills as the application consists of a standard one-page cover letter and a one-page résumé where 4-H youth will highlight their 4-H achievements as well as goals for their futures.

Once applications have been received, they will be screened by a panel of “experienced youth educators,” according to a news release, who will then select finalists. A second panel comprised of 4-H and “youth development experts” will rank the finalists, who will then be awarded scholarships based on scholarship criteria.

Scholarship winners will be notified by mail as well as email in May.

Résumés with cover letters must be submitted together, as one PDF document, and emailed to scholarships@wis4hfoundation.org. More information about the process and how-to advice can be found online at the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation website.

Previous WI 4-H Foundation Scholarship Winners

Conner Bruins received a $2,500 WI 4-H Foundation scholarship in 2021 to study residential construction. He was a member of the Brandon Tanagers 4-H Club in Fond du Lac County. Marin Stauffacher received a $2,500 WI 4-H Foundation scholarship in 2021 to study early childhood education. She was a member of the South Columbus Willing Workers 4-H Club of Columbia County.

