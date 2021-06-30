WISCONSIN— On Monday, Wisconsin Insurance Commissioner Mark Afable, Department of Safety and Professional Services Secretary Dawn Crim, and Department of Financial Institutions Secretary Kathy Blumenfeld visited Door County to raise awareness of climate disaster resiliency and mitigation opportunities.

The Commissioner and Secretaries visited several homes designed by architect Virge Temme that highlighted ways in which building codes and practices can lead to greater environmental sustainability and climate resiliency. After those visits, they held a roundtable discussion with stakeholders to discuss how their industries can collaborate to support these innovative practices.

“Today’s events sparked a dialogue across industries and marked the launch of our “Stronger Wisconsin” outreach campaign. It’s important to increase awareness about building, insuring, and financing more resilient homes to create more secure communities across the state,” said Commissioner Afable.

“Modern building codes help protect lives and mitigate property damage and losses resulting from natural disasters. It is important to update and enforce residential and commercial building codes so that they reflect current circumstances, and also to allow for the use of sustainable design and construction practices,” said Secretary Crim. “Our world is constantly evolving, and modern building codes keep communities safe and resilient as environmental conditions change and new building methods and materials emerge.”

“The financial risks of climate change are significant. Through the important discussions and visits that we had today, we had an opportunity to learn more, connect the dots and see how all three departments, along with critical stakeholders, can work together to help facilitate progress in resilient building for Wisconsin communities,” said Secretary Blumenfeld.

Consumers can learn more about preparing their homes for disasters at https://oci.wi.gov/Pages/Consumers/Disasters.aspx.