MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers announced today that he is seeking applicants for the Court of Appeals–District II. The appointment will fill a vacancy being created by Judge Paul F. Reilly’s resignation, effective Jan. 3, 2022. The new judge will complete a term ending July 31, 2022.

District II consists of Calumet, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Kenosha, Manitowoc, Ozaukee, Racine, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha, and Winnebago Counties.

To apply, please email a completed application form and supporting materials to GOVJudicialAppointments@wisconsin.gov. Applications must be submitted by 5 p.m. on Friday, Sep. 24, 2021. The application can be found on the “Apply to Serve” page on Gov. Evers’ website at: www.evers.wi.gov.

Applicants with questions about the judicial selection process may contact the Governor’s Office of Legal Counsel at (608) 266-1212.