MADISON – The number of people who have completed the COVID-19 vaccination mark has topped 1 million, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) and Gov. Tony Evers announced Monday.

Wisconsin has ranked consistently among the top in the nation and first in the Great Lakes States for the number of doses administered per 100,000 people. Further, Wisconsin is first in the nation in the percentage of doses administered. More than 1 in 2 Wisconsinites age 65 and older have been fully vaccinated. Also, nearly 3 in 4 have received their first dose. This puts Wisconsin fourth nationally for the number of doses administered per 100,000 people age 64 and older.



Since first receiving the vaccine in mid-December, Wisconsin has continued to ramp up vaccination efforts. Last week, the state opened up eligibility to people with certain medical conditions. The DHS also opened its third community vaccine clinic at Racine’s Regency Mall. Vaccine providers in Wisconsin have administered over 2.7 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine since the program began. With an average of roughly 50,000 doses per day over the past seven days.



“We’re happy to see folks in Wisconsin doing their part and getting vaccinated when it is their turn,” Gov. Evers said in a news release. “Keep up the good work, and we’ll be back to our Wisconsin way of life before you know it.”



For more information, resources, and data related to Wisconsin’s COVID-19 vaccination program, visit the COVID-19 vaccine webpage. You can also follow @DHSWI on Facebook, Twitter, or @dhs.wi on Instagram for more information on COVID-19.