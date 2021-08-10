The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has extended the air quality advisory for ozone (orange).

Start: Thursday, August 10 – 3:30 p.m.

End: Thursday, August 10 – 11 p.m.

Counties: Kenosha, Racine, Milwaukee, Ozaukee

Comments: The air quality index (AQI) is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS (USG) level. Sensitive groups, including children, elderly people, individuals with respiratory and cardiac problems, and anyone engaged in strenuous outdoor activities for a prolonged period of time, should avoid extended outdoor exposure.

Details about this advisory are available on the Wisconsin Air Quality Monitoring Data site.

More Information

We can't do this work without you

Journalism that serves means we're focused on helping our audience live a better life by providing solutions-based news coverage. If hard-hitting news is important to you, purchase a Racine County Eye membership.