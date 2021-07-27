The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an air quality advisory for ozone (orange).

Start: Tuesday, July 27 – 3:30 p.m.

End: Tuesday, July 27 – 11 p.m.

Counties: Kenosha, Racine, Milwaukee, Ozaukee & Sheboygan

Comments: The air quality index (AQI) is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level. Sensitive groups, including children, elderly people, individuals with respiratory and cardiac problems, and anyone engaged in strenuous outdoor activities for a prolonged period of time, should avoid extended outdoor exposure.

Details about this advisory are available on the Wisconsin Air Quality Monitoring Data site.

More Information