The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an air quality advisory for ozone (red).

Start: Friday, July 23 – 11 a.m. CDT

End: Saturday, July 24 – 12 a.m. CDT

Counties: Kenosha, Racine, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Sheboygan, Manitowoc, Kewaunee, & Door

Comments: The air quality index (AQI) is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY level. Active children and adults, and individuals with respiratory and cardiac problems, should avoid prolonged outdoor exertion; everyone else, especially children, should limit prolonged, strenuous outdoor activities.

Details about this advisory are available on the Wisconsin Air Quality Monitoring Data site.

More Information