The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announced a new COVID-19 vaccine call center today. In addition to the numerous resources available on the DHS COVID-19 vaccine page, Wisconsinites can now call (844) 684-1064 (toll-free) for personal assistance with their vaccine-related questions.

The new call center is able to help individuals find vaccine locations and answer medical questions related to the vaccine. They will also assist with registration, including but not limited to using the Wisconsin COVID-19 vaccine registry. This service is available to anyone in Wisconsin but will be particularly useful for those without internet access, or who experience barriers that inhibit internet use.

DHS continues its effort of providing resources that will help eligible groups find and connect with vaccine providers in their local communities. This call center will help bridge gaps in vaccine access as well as fill gaps that exist in our web-based COVID-19 vaccine materials.

