MADISON – Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) Deputy Secretary Deb Standridge said Thursday that she’s “pleased” to learn of U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) emergency use authorization for two new medications to treat COVID-19.

The FDA recently gave approval to Pfizer’s Paxlovid and Merck’s Molnupiravir, the first oral antiviral medications authorized for use in mild to moderate cases of COVID-19. The federal government will begin the allocation of these medications shortly and DHS is preparing for this medication to become available to eligible Wisconsinites within the coming weeks.

“At this time, we know that the initial supplies will be limited and we ask for everyone’s patience. Distribution will focus on the most vulnerable and hard-hit communities, and we will continue to provide updates as additional information is available,” Standridge said in a statement issued Thursday. She added that these medications are not for people with some pre-existing conditions, so patients should discuss eligibility with their health care providers.

Standridge urged Wisconsinites to continue to “use all the tools in our toolbox to combat this pandemic.”

“Please get tested for COVID-19 if you are planning to travel or visit people outside of your home during the holidays,” she said. “Wearing a mask and practicing physical distancing also helps to stop the spread of this virus.”

