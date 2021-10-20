WISCONSIN – After almost a year-long investigation, law enforcement officials from several jurisdictions in Wisconsin served 18 warrants Wednesday during a drug trafficking sting.

As a result, the U.S. Attorney’s Office charged 14 people with drug trafficking and gun possession. Further warrants may be issued in the case, which is ongoing at this time, according to officials with the U.S. Department of Justice.

The investigation started in November 2020 and zeroed in on gang activity in the greater Racine area with the Gangster Disciples and Vice Lords. Law enforcement officials focused on illegal gun possession and drug trafficking, according to the Racine Police Department.

Richard G. Frohling, acting United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Wisconsin, unsealed the federal indictment. It charged 14 people from Racine, Kenosha, Milwaukee, and Franksville with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine, and 500 grams or more of cocaine base in the form of crack cocaine, according to a press release by the U.S. Department of Justice.

Officials with the Racine Police Department said local and federal law enforcement agencies executed 18 search warrants, which yielded large amounts of controlled substances, currency, weapons, and other assets.

U.S. Attorney’s Office releases names of those charged with drug trafficking

Name Resident GERARDO LARA, a.k.a. “MIGO,” a.k.a. “DINEROO,” (age 27) Franksville, WI SARAH A. BECKIUS (age 27) Kenosha, WI PLAZE E. ANDERSON (age 23) Milwaukee, WI JASMINE J. GONZALES (age 40) Racine, WI DEBRA J. URNESS (age 42) Racine, WI MARQUAN L. WASHINGTON, a.k.a. “MUNCH,” (age 30) Racine, WI MARIO M. JOHNSON, a.k.a. “RO,” a.k.a. “ROEGOTTI,” (age 33) Racine, WI ASHLEY M. WESTMORELAND (age 28) Racine, WI MICHAEL D. HARDIN, a.k.a. “MOJO,” (age 33) Racine, WI TERRY BRUMBY, JR., a.k.a. “T-NICE,” (age 32) Racine, WI CARL GRAYSON, a.k.a. “POPS,” (age 64) Racine, WI BRIAN L. PHILLIPS, a.k.a. “B,” a.k.a. “BRITTLE,” (age 33) Racine, WI MICHAEL A. WRIGHT, JR. (age 31) Racine, WI JERI L. BALDERAS (age 31) Racine, WI

Additional federal indictments are anticipated, the press release reads.

Participating agencies include the Racine Police Department, the Federal Bureau of Investigations, Milwaukee Area Safe Streets Task Force, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, Northcentral High-Intensity Drug Trafficking (HIDTA) Areas, FBI Central Wisconsin Task Force, the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, Mount Pleasant PD, Milwaukee PD, Caledonia PD, Kenosha PD, Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office, Tennessee Highway Patrol, The United States Attorney’s Office (Eastern District of Wisconsin), and Racine County Human Services.