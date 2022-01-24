The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has officially expanded the Frozen Road Law to the entire state. This declaration went into effect on Saturday, January 22 due to ongoing weather conditions impacting the state of Wisconsin.

The highways across the state of Wisconsin are officially frozen. The frozen road law now covers the entire state and allows heavier loads for trucks carrying logs cut crosswise (not including woodchips), salt and sand for winter maintenance, while cold weather allows.

There is an interactive map available on the WisDOT Maps and GIS (geographic information system) and weight restriction pages. The map shows seasonal weight restrictions and load limit boundaries. For additional reference, layers on this GIS map show the frost zone boundaries, Class II roads and posted roads.

WisDOT and county highway personnel monitor temperature forecasts. As well, they determine when roads are adequately frozen to accommodate heavier loads by monitoring frost tubes. Frost tubes are liquid-filled devices placed under the pavement.

The following video shows how WisDOT monitors field conditions to verify frost depths.

By visiting the “Motor carrier/trucker” section of the WisDOT website, Wisconsinites and those traveling throughout the state can absorb comprehensive information on commercial motor vehicle operations that impact the state. Both weight restriction programs and frozen road declarations can be found online.

By calling the Frozen Road Hotline at 608-266-8417, those interested in learning more can listen to a recorded message and further navigate their questions. Those who have specific questions can contact WisDOT’s Oversize/Overweight Permits Unit by calling 608-266-7320.

