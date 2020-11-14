COVID-19 cases are rising in Wisconsin. Faith leaders across the state of Wisconsin recognize the urgency for action against COVID-19 to be taken. Clery and leaders from Christian, Catholic, Jewish, Muslim, Buddhist, and Nature religious are uniting together.

On November 16, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. on Zoom a virtual conference will take place to discuss the current situation of COVID-19 and the health emergency Wisconsinites are facing.

To learn more about Wisconsin and how COVID-19 is impacting citizens, read coverage about this virus here.

Addressing COVID-19 Concerns

A virtual press conference will take place to encourage and advocate for a healthy Wisconsin. Adhering to the guidelines set by the health department will be promoted during this event. Faith leaders are urging Wisconsinites to wear masks, maintain social distancing, and to refrain from gatherings of more than 10 people.

As Rev. Willie Brisco, president of WISDOM, put it, “We are rallying our faith to preserve life.”

Call to Action

The faith leaders also are calling upon elected officials to pass meaningful legislation to enforce these measures and to address the growing economic fallout from the pandemic.

They are insisting through this Zoom conference that elected officials take action to save lives.

Giving Thanks

This call is also a time that numerous faith leaders would like to come forward to express grateful and thankfulness for healthcare workers. They cannot forget to express gratitude to Chaplins who are serving on the frontlines, as well. These individuals are risking infection while working to help patients. Their selfness will not be overlooked and will certainly be addressed.

Rev. Kerri Parker, Executive Director of Wisconsin Council of Churches, said “As faith leaders, we’re standing together in this critical moment to emphasize the importance of basic behaviors that will save lives as the COVID crisis intensifies. This is a time to honor the sacrifices made by caregivers, lament losses of life and health, and unite in our commitment to turn things around.”

Participate in the Call

If you would like to attend this virtual meeting, register ahead of time. You can register by clicking here.

Rabbi Bonnie Margulis, Executive Director of Wisconsin Faith Voices for Justice, added, “Wisconsinites look out for each other. We understand that the well-being of one affects the well-being of all, and that it is every person’s responsibility to protect each other from this virus.”

For more information, contact:

Rabbi Bonnie Margulis, wifaithvoices4justice@gmail.com; 608-513-7121

Reverend Kerri Parker, execdir@wichurches.org; 608-837-3108

Reverend Willie Brisco, williebrisco825@yahoo.com; 414-915-2140

