A sharp early burst was necessary for Kenosha Christian Life to dump Milwaukee St. Thomas More 19-14 in Wisconsin high school football on August 20.

Kenosha Christian Life withstood Milwaukee St. Thomas More’s last-gasp comeback in the final period to eventually earn the win.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second and third quarters.

The first quarter gave Kenosha Christian Life a 19-6 lead over Milwaukee St. Thomas More.

You’re reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.