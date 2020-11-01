Taking on water: Union Grove sinks Burlington 28-14

Playing with a winning hand, Union Grove trumped Burlington 28-14 in a Wisconsin high school football matchup.

Burlington was unable to gain ground in the final period, as Union Grove cloned its points production 7-7.

The Broncos broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 21-7 lead over the Demons.

Unicorns and mermaids were more common than points in a futile second quarter that left the intermission gap at 7-7.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with the Broncos and the Demons settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.

Racine Lutheran tacks win on Brookfield 42-14

Racine Lutheran didn’t tinker around with Brookfield. A 42-14 result offered a strong testament in the win column in a Wisconsin high school football matchup.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the first and third quarters.

Menomonee Falls dismantles Milwaukee Marquette University in convincing manner 28-6

Menomonee Falls’ all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Milwaukee Marquette University during a 28-6 blowout on October 30 in Wisconsin football. .

Neither team could mount any semblance of offense in a scoring drought that extended through the first and fourth quarters.

Menomonee Falls broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 28-6 lead over Milwaukee Marquette University.

Tough tussle: Elkhorn Area steps past Lake Geneva Badger 34-33

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Elkhorn Area didn’t mind, dispatching Lake Geneva Badger 34-33 in Wisconsin high school football on October 30.

Elkhorn Area fended off Lake Geneva Badger’s last-ditch effort in a frantic final period.

The Elks and the Badgers were engaged in a thin affair at 34-27 as the fourth quarter started.

Elkhorn Area opened a meager 27-20 gap over Lake Geneva Badger at the intermission.

Elkhorn Area opened with a 7-6 advantage over Lake Geneva Badger through the first quarter.

Brookfield East squeezes past Milwaukee Marquette University 40-34

A tight-knit tilt turned in Brookfield East’s direction just enough to squeeze past Milwaukee Marquette University 40-34 in Wisconsin high school football action on October 30.

The Hilltoppers’ offensive output in the final quarter kept the fat lady from singing until the very end, but the effort still wasn’t enough as the Spartans pulled away for good.

Neither offense could get untracked in fruitless first and third quarters.

Brookfield East’s offense jumped to a 24-14 lead over Milwaukee Marquette University at the intermission.

Storm warning: Wauwatosa West unleashes full fury on Brookfield Central 35-14

Wauwatosa West offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Brookfield Central with an all-around effort during this 35-14 victory in a Wisconsin high school football matchup on October 30.

Both teams were blanked in the second and third quarters.

The Trojans opened with a 20-7 advantage over the Lancers through the first quarter.

Muskego stonewalls Oconomowoc 49-0

Fans of old-fashioned defense were treated to a masterful performance Friday when Muskego bottled Oconomowoc 49-0 during this Wisconsin football game.

The Warriors’ dominance showed as they carried a 42-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Warriors’ offense jumped on top to a 21-0 lead over the Raccoons at the intermission.

The Warriors moved in front of the Raccoons 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

Salem Westosha Central darts by Delavan-Darien in easy victory 36-14

Salem Westosha Central opened up the throttle and roared all over Delavan-Darien in a 36-14 decision in a Wisconsin high school football matchup on October 30.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the first and third quarters.

Village of Pewaukee Pewaukee makes New Berlin Eisenhower’s offense disappear 34-0

Village of Pewaukee Pewaukee’s defense throttled New Berlin Eisenhower, resulting in a shutout win 34-0 in Wisconsin high school football on October 30.

The Pirates’ power showed as they carried a 20-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Pirates’ offense moved to a 13-0 lead over the Lions at halftime.

The Pirates opened with a 6-0 advantage over the Lions through the first quarter.

Grafton collects victory over Wauwatosa East 22-6

Playing with a winning hand, Grafton trumped Wauwatosa East 22-6 at Grafton High on October 30 in Wisconsin football action.

The Black Hawks’ leverage showed as they carried a 10-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

Grafton’s offense darted to a 3-0 lead over Wauwatosa East at halftime.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first quarter.

Waukesha West blankets Waukesha North with suffocating defensive effort 39-0

No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Waukesha West followed in overpowering Waukesha North 39-0 for a Wisconsin high school football victory on October 30.

Defense dominated a scoreless fourth quarter, helping the Wolverines finish off the Northstars.

The Wolverines’ reign showed as they carried a 39-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

Waukesha West’s offense jumped on top to a 21-0 lead over Waukesha North at the intermission.

The first quarter gave Waukesha West a 20-0 lead over Waukesha North.

Mukwonago collects victory over Schofield D C Everest 27-7

Mukwonago dumped a victory shower on Schofield D C Everest 27-7 in a Wisconsin high school football matchup.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first and third quarters.

Mukwonago registered a 14-7 advantage at halftime over Schofield D C Everest.

Kohler/Lutheran/Christian Co-Op blazes victory trail past Manitowoc Roncalli 48-12

Kohler/Lutheran/Christian Co-Op dominated from start to finish in a resounding 48-12 win over Manitowoc Roncalli in Wisconsin high school football action on October 30.

Kohler/Lutheran/Christian Co-Op took control in the third quarter with a 41-6 advantage over Manitowoc Roncalli.

Neither defense permitted points in the second quarter, leaving the score 27-0 at halftime.

The KLC drew first blood by forging a 27-0 margin over the Jets after the first quarter.

Hartland Arrowhead makes early advantage stand up in vanquishing Wales Kettle Moraine 21-3

Hartland Arrowhead scored early and often in a 21-3 win over Wales Kettle Moraine in Wisconsin high school football action on October 30.

Neither squad scored in the second and fourth quarters.

The Warhawks drew first blood by forging a 21-3 margin over the Lasers after the first quarter.

Germantown pushes the mute button on Waukesha Catholic Memorial 15-0

Germantown‘s defense throttled Waukesha Catholic Memorial, resulting in a shutout win 15-0 in a Wisconsin high school football matchup on October 30.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the second and final quarters, with neither team scoring.

The Warhawks took control in the third quarter with a 15-0 advantage over the Crusaders.

The first quarter gave Germantown a 7-0 lead over Waukesha Catholic Memorial.

You’re reading a Racine County EyeWisconsin High School football news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. This sort of innovative local news coverage is only made possible through the support of our readers. Please step up and become a subscriber today!

Want to see more sports coverage? One-time $60 $120 $600 Other Donation amount $ Monthly $5 $10 $50 Other Donation amount $ Annually $60 $120 $600 Other Donation amount $ Your contribution is appreciated. Donate now!