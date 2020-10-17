Advertisements

No pain, no gain; Burlington overcomes Elkhorn Area 20-6

Burlington trucked Elkhorn Area on the road to a 20-6 victory in a Wisconsin high school football matchup.

The Demons remained on top of the Elks through a scoreless first and third quarters.

The Demons’ offense jumped to a 13-6 lead over the Elks at the intermission.

No scoring allowed; Kenosha Bradford pushes past Kenosha Indian Trail high school and 21-0

It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved off 0 in Kenosha Bradford’s 21-0 beating of Kenosha Indian Trail high school and during this Wisconsin football game.

The scoreboard operator could have taken a nap as both teams were blanked in the first and third quarters.

Kenosha Bradford’s offense darted to a 14-0 lead over Kenosha Indian Trail high school and at the intermission.

No quarter given: Hartland Lake Country Lutheran puts down Somers Shoreland Lutheran 62-21

Impressive was a ready adjective for Hartland Lake Country Lutheran’s 62-21 throttling of Somers Shoreland Lutheran for a Wisconsin high school football victory on October 16.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first and third quarters, as neither squad scored.

Oak Creek shuffles past Kenosha Tremper 33-14

No quarter was granted as Oak Creek blunted Kenosha Tremper’s plans 33-14 on October 16 in Wisconsin football.

The Knights’ authority showed as they carried a 33-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

Both offenses were muted in an unproductive second quarter, resulting in a 21-0 intermission score.

The Knights drew first blood by forging a 21-0 margin over the Trojans after the first quarter.

Brookfield paints near-perfect picture in win over Kenosha Christian Life 47-7

Brookfield offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Kenosha Christian Life with an all-around effort during this 47-7 victory in a Wisconsin high school football matchup on October 16.

Neither defense permitted points in the first and third quarters, leaving the score 0-0 at first quarter.

Watertown Luther severs Racine Lutheran’s hopes 19-6

Watertown Luther operated on Racine Lutheran and removed any chance of victory with a 19-6 procedure in a Wisconsin high school football matchup.

Both teams were blanked in the first and third quarters.

Watertown Luther’s offense jumped to a 7-0 lead over Racine Lutheran at halftime.

