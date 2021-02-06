The Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) is happy to announce that the Ruud Family Foundation and Ted Sokoly & Nancy Toll will match all donations made to the Racine Campus this year, up to $75,000.

“We are blown away by the generosity of the Ruuds, as well as Ted and Nancy, who have championed our work in the Racine community,” said Anne Reed, President and CEO. “Animals in the community depend on our lifesaving programs and services, and these incredible donors are helping to inspire additional gifts to support animals and families in Racine County.”

The WHS Racine Campus, located at 8900 16th Avenue in Mount Pleasant, is open for adoptions by appointment and has resumed limited vaccine clinics and spay/neuter services. The building is still not open to general public traffic due to the pandemic. Further, WHS hopes to offer public tours in the spring. WHS now has a youth programs coordinator at the Racine Campus. The coordinator will develop and launch programs for children in the local community.

The new facility is double the size of the former Chicory Road location and includes state-of-the-art veterinary space, expanded dog and cat housing, a community room, and outdoor walking paths on its five acres. The shelter also includes separate entrances for people seeking adoption services versus those in need of surrender services, care for lost animals, or end-of-life euthanasia services.

To double the impact of your generous support for the animals and families of Racine County, please visit www.wihumane.org or contact Stephanie Nespoli at (262) 554-6699 x5009 or snespoli@wihumane.org.

