This week’s featured pet from the Wisconsin Humane Society is Blanca. This girl is looking for love this Valentine’s Day! Her smile is contagious, as is her enthusiasm for walks and belly rubs. Despite Blanca’s great looks and loveable personality, she has not found a new home – she’s become a benchwarmer.

Blanca is available for adoption at the Milwaukee campus. To get her back in the game and into a home, her adoption fee has been reduced to just $25. If you’re interested in meeting this smiley girl, please visit the Humane Society’s adoption page today.

Blanca Benchwarmer is ready to be put in the adoption game! – Credit: Wisconsin Humane Society

In response to COVID-related staff shortages, all adoptable animals from the Racine Campus have been transferred to our open shelters or foster homes. Read the full story: Adoptions Temporarily Closed for 3 Wisconsin Humane Society Campuses, Racine Included.

About the Wisconsin Humane Society

The Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) is a private nonprofit organization whose mission is to build a community where people value animals and treat them with respect and kindness.

Founded in 1879, the WHS has been saving the lives of animals in need for nearly 140 years. WHS is a 501(c)(3) organization and operates animal shelters in Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Door, and Brown Counties, as well as a spay/neuter clinic in West Allis. WHS annually serves 40,000 animals. WHS receives no general government funding and is not part of any national umbrella organization. WHS is the largest shelter in the state of Wisconsin.