Our featured Wisconsin Humane Society pet this week is 4-year-old Dobby. This gentleman prefers to be “king of the castle” as the only dog in the home. He could stand to put on a few extra pounds before winter, and what better way to do so than with the extra treats he loves? His striking blue eyes are full of love. If you are interested in meeting Dobby, visit please visit the Humane Society’s adoption page today and make an appointment to meet this friendly pup.

About the Wisconsin Humane Society

The Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) is a private nonprofit organization whose mission is to build a community where people value animals and treat them with respect and kindness.

Founded in 1879, the Wisconsin Humane Society has been saving the lives of animals in need for nearly 140 years. WHS is a 501(c)(3) organization and operates animal shelters in Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Door, and Brown Counties, as well as a spay/neuter clinic in West Allis. WHS annually serves 40,000 animals. WHS receives no general government funding and is not part of any national umbrella organization. WHS is the largest shelter in the state of Wisconsin.