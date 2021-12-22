This week’s featured pet from the Wisconsin Humane Society is a senior cat. Adopting pets is a wonderful way to expand your family and provide for an animal who doesn’t have a place to call home at the same time. Senior pets are especially difficult to place as many people are looking for a pet that will be with them for as many years as possible. But several “senior” pets have long lives ahead of them as well, and deserve love and care all the same.

If you’re looking for a companion, consider adopting a senior pet. These animals may not have as many years ahead of them as the younger pets available, but they have just as much personality. Many senior pets will be less rambunctious and more low-key, and for some people that may even be preferred.

Take a look at available senior pets if you’re considering pet adoption. You may find exactly what you were looking for in an unexpected place.

Fluffy is a simply stunning senior cat looking for a special home. This 12-year-old gentleman is quite shy at first meeting but warms up quickly when he feels comfortable. His name is fitting as his beautiful orange fur is fluffy as can be. If you have room in your heart and home for a wonderful cat to live out his golden years, visit the Humane Society’s adoption page today and make an appointment to meet this adoptable pet as well as many others.

About the Wisconsin Humane Society

The Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) is a private nonprofit organization whose mission is to build a community where people value animals and treat them with respect and kindness.

Founded in 1879, the Wisconsin Humane Society has been saving the lives of animals in need for nearly 140 years. WHS is a 501(c)(3) organization and operates animal shelters in Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Door, and Brown Counties, as well as a spay/neuter clinic in West Allis. WHS annually serves 40,000 animals. WHS receives no general government funding and is not part of any national umbrella organization. WHS is the largest shelter in the state of Wisconsin.