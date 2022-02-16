This week’s featured pet from the Wisconsin Humane Society is Kisses, an adorable 4-month-old kitten looking for a home to grow up in. This curious and energetic boy loves playing with toys and getting lots of scratches from his foster family. Kisses can’t wait to be your constant companion and curl up with you for cuddles.

Kisses is available for adoption through the Humane Society’s foster program. If you’re hoping to add a furry feline to your life, please visit the Humane Society’s adoption page and email Kisses’ foster parent to set up a time to meet.

Kisses is an energetic 4-month-old male kitten ready for a home. – Credit: Wisconsin Humane Society

In response to COVID-related staff shortages, all adoptable animals from the Racine Campus have been transferred to our open shelters or foster homes. Read the full story: Adoptions Temporarily Closed for 3 Wisconsin Humane Society Campuses, Racine Included.

About the Wisconsin Humane Society

The Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) is a private nonprofit organization whose mission is to build a community where people value animals and treat them with respect and kindness.

Founded in 1879, the WHS has been saving the lives of animals in need for nearly 140 years. WHS is a 501(c)(3) organization and operates animal shelters in Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Door, and Brown Counties, as well as a spay/neuter clinic in West Allis. WHS annually serves 40,000 animals. WHS receives no general government funding and is not part of any national umbrella organization. WHS is the largest shelter in the state of Wisconsin.