This week’s featured pet from the Wisconsin Humane Society is Licorice. This 11-month-old sweetheart has a silky black coat and stunning yellow eyes. Licorice is a shy kitty looking for a patient home and would love a space to settle into while he gets to know his surroundings at his own pace.

If you’ve been hoping to add a furry feline to your family, please visit the Humane Society’s adoption page today and make an appointment to meet this adoptable pet as well as many others.

About the Wisconsin Humane Society

The Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) is a private nonprofit organization whose mission is to build a community where people value animals and treat them with respect and kindness.

Founded in 1879, the Wisconsin Humane Society has been saving the lives of animals in need for nearly 140 years. WHS is a 501(c)(3) organization and operates animal shelters in Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Door, and Brown Counties, as well as a spay/neuter clinic in West Allis. WHS annually serves 40,000 animals. WHS receives no general government funding and is not part of any national umbrella organization. WHS is the largest shelter in the state of Wisconsin.