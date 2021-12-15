Pez is this week’s featured pet from the Wisconsin Humane Society. This 3-year-old sweetie – complete with beautiful sage green eyes and a perfectly pink nose – can’t wait to snuggle up with you on those cold winter nights. If you’ve been searching for a companion, make an appointment to meet Pez!

Visit the Humane Society’s adoption page today and make an appointment to meet this adoptable pet as well as many others.

About the Wisconsin Humane Society

The Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) is a private nonprofit organization whose mission is to build a community where people value animals and treat them with respect and kindness.

Founded in 1879, the Wisconsin Humane Society has been saving the lives of animals in need for nearly 140 years. WHS is a 501(c)(3) organization and operates animal shelters in Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Door, and Brown Counties, as well as a spay/neuter clinic in West Allis. WHS annually serves 40,000 animals. WHS receives no general government funding and is not part of any national umbrella organization. WHS is the largest shelter in the state of Wisconsin.