This week’s featured pet from the Wisconsin Humane Society is Zoe. This snuggly pup is looking for someone to cozy up to. Zoe is 3 years old and would love to be your constant companion. She will fit best in a home without young children.

Zoe is currently available for adoption from WHS through our foster program. If you’re looking for a warm and furry friend, please visit the Humane Society’s adoption page today and make an appointment to meet Zoe.

In response to COVID-related staff shortages, all adoptable animals from the Racine Campus have been transferred to our open shelters or foster homes. Read the full story: Adoptions Temporarily Closed for 3 Wisconsin Humane Society Campuses, Racine Included.

About the Wisconsin Humane Society

The Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) is a private nonprofit organization whose mission is to build a community where people value animals and treat them with respect and kindness.

Founded in 1879, the WHS has been saving the lives of animals in need for nearly 140 years. WHS is a 501(c)(3) organization and operates animal shelters in Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Door, and Brown Counties, as well as a spay/neuter clinic in West Allis. WHS annually serves 40,000 animals. WHS receives no general government funding and is not part of any national umbrella organization. WHS is the largest shelter in the state of Wisconsin.