RACINE – The Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) is excited to share that the organization has surpassed the halfway mark in a campaign to inspire public contributions for the WHS Racine Campus. The Ruud Family Foundation and Ted Sokoly are matching all donations up to $100,000 made to the WHS Racine Campus through December 31, 2020.

The WHS Racine Campus officially moved into their new shelter at 8900 16th Street in Mount Pleasant in March, earlier than planned due to the COVID-19 pandemic. WHS staff knew that if at any point the shelter experienced reduced staffing or a lockdown due to the COVID-19 response, the new building was far better equipped to support both people and animals. Daily operations have continued since March, and the organization is now open for adoptions by appointment and has resumed limited vaccine clinics and spay/neuter services.

The new facility is double the size of the former Chicory Road location, and includes state-of-the-art veterinary space, expanded dog and cat housing, a community room, and outdoor walking paths on its five acres. The shelter also includes separate entrances for people seeking adoption services versus those in need of surrender services, care for lost animals, or end-of-life euthanasia services.

For more information and to double the impact of your support for the animals and families of Racine County, please visit www.unleashthepotential.net or contact Stephanie Nespoli at (262) 554-6699 x5009 or snespoli@wihumane.org.







