We applaud the Governor and state officials for recognizing that shelters are truly essential to the welfare of the animals and people we serve. “Businesses that provide food, shelter, and other necessities of life for animals, including animal shelters, boarding, rescues, kennels, and adopting facilities” are all explicitly defined as “Essential Businesses” under the order. This means WHS staff members can travel to work to care for animals, but that our community is also allowed to travel to access critical services, including adoption and foster care. (Please remember: adoptions are now by appointment only, so please call us first before coming to WHS.)

Can adopters and fosters still come to WHS?

Yes, though both foster parents and potential adopters must call to make an appointment before coming to the shelter. We’re open for adoption (by appointment only) at our Milwaukee and Green Bay Campuses, utilizing strong social distancing and hygiene practices; we appreciate your patience with our new process. We remain closed for adoption at our Racine, Ozaukee, and Door County Campuses. Foster parents can come to their nearest WHS campus for pick-up, drop-off, and veterinary appointments. To further limit interaction, we have moved to “curbside fostering” in which foster parents will remain in their cars for appointments while staff bring animals and/or additional supplies to and from their vehicles.

Can WHS still take in animals in need?

Yes, the Door County, Green Bay, Ozaukee, and Racine Campuses remain open for emergency surrenders and stray intake. The Milwaukee Campus is open for emergency surrender; stray animals found in Milwaukee County must go to MADACC, as always. If you’ve found an injured or orphaned wild animal in Milwaukee County, please first visit https://bit.ly/wildhelp for 24-hour advice; if you still need to bring the animal in for assistance, please call 414-431-6204 first before coming to WHS.

Can WHS outreach work continue?

Our outreach team is continuing its vital work with a great deal of social distancing, focusing on telephone support, leaving food and supplies on porches, and finding other ways to help our clients from afar.

Can I access other WHS services?

To ensure your safety and in compliance with the order, the following services have been temporarily suspended: vaccine clinics, spay/neuter services, classes, youth programs, and in-store shopping – though you can still order your pet’s food and supplies online at http://shop.wihumane.org and all proceeds will benefit the animals at WHS! For the time-being, our Furry Friends Pet Food Pantry is also temporarily closed, but we are working to create partnerships with local food pantries so pet food is still available to those who need it.

We’re so grateful to the community for your patience and support!