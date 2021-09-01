Adonia is a stunning cat hoping for a place to call home. Her silky soft fur, glamorous green eyes, and perfectly pink nose make this gal truly striking. At 5 years old, this sweet kitty has lots of life and love to give. If you’re looking to add a feline to your family, please visit www.wihumane.org/adopt today to meet Adonia.

About the Wisconsin Humane Society

The Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) is a private nonprofit organization whose mission is to build a community where people value animals and treat them with respect and kindness.

Founded in 1879, the Wisconsin Humane Society has been saving the lives of animals in need for nearly 140 years. WHS is a 501(c)(3) organization and operates animal shelters in Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Door, and Brown Counties, as well as a spay/neuter clinic in West Allis. WHS annually serves 40,000 animals. WHS receives no general government funding and is not part of any national umbrella organization. WHS is the largest shelter in the state of Wisconsin.

