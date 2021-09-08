… we have a small favor to ask. Thousands of people have placed their trust in the Racine County Eye’s high-impact journalism because we focus on solutions-based journalism.
Bockton is a big boy looking for a place to call home. He is 5 years old and can’t wait to find his new best friend. Don’t let his size fool you; this 108-pound shy guy would prefer to live in a quiet space with older, polite children. If you’ve got room in your heart and home for a gentle giant, please visit www.wihumane.org/adopt today to meet Bockton.
About the Wisconsin Humane Society
The Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) is a private nonprofit organization whose mission is to build a community where people value animals and treat them with respect and kindness.
Founded in 1879, the Wisconsin Humane Society has been saving the lives of animals in need for nearly 140 years. WHS is a 501(c)(3) organization and operates animal shelters in Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Door, and Brown Counties, as well as a spay/neuter clinic in West Allis. WHS annually serves 40,000 animals. WHS receives no general government funding and is not part of any national umbrella organization. WHS is the largest shelter in the state of Wisconsin.