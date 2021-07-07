Finn is a stunning cat with his super shiny coat and beautiful yellow eyes. This 1-year-old kitty is looking to settle down with someone who is ready to care for all 14 pounds of him. If you’ve been looking for a furry friend to call your own, please visit www.wihumane.org/adopt to meet Finn!

About the Wisconsin Humane Society

The Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) is a private nonprofit organization whose mission is to build a community where people value animals and treat them with respect and kindness.

Founded in 1879, the Wisconsin Humane Society has been saving the lives of animals in need for nearly 140 years. WHS is a 501(c)(3) organization and operates animal shelters in Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Door, and Brown Counties, as well as a spay/neuter clinic in West Allis. WHS annually serves 40,000 animals. WHS receives no general government funding and is not part of any national umbrella organization. WHS is the largest shelter in the state of Wisconsin.