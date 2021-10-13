Meet Jack! This stunning 3-year-old pup is ready for a family he can fit into. Jack has boundless energy and would love to find someone who can keep up with him. This big boy is 70 pounds of pure love and has beautiful eyes – one brown and one blue. Visit www.wihumane.org/adopt today and schedule an appointment to meet your new best friend, Jack.

About the Wisconsin Humane Society

The Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) is a private nonprofit organization whose mission is to build a community where people value animals and treat them with respect and kindness.

Founded in 1879, the Wisconsin Humane Society has been saving the lives of animals in need for nearly 140 years. WHS is a 501(c)(3) organization and operates animal shelters in Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Door, and Brown Counties, as well as a spay/neuter clinic in West Allis. WHS annually serves 40,000 animals. WHS receives no general government funding and is not part of any national umbrella organization. WHS is the largest shelter in the state of Wisconsin.