Panther is one of many beautiful, black cats who came to us from a large-scale hoarding situation in July. This 1-year-old kitty sports an adorable, white chest mark, and his yellow eyes are mesmerizing. Panther would do best in a quiet household with no children under 8. If you’ve got room in your heart and home for Panther, please visit www.wihumane.org/adopt today!

About the Wisconsin Humane Society

The Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) is a private nonprofit organization whose mission is to build a community where people value animals and treat them with respect and kindness.

Founded in 1879, the Wisconsin Humane Society has been saving the lives of animals in need for nearly 140 years. WHS is a 501(c)(3) organization and operates animal shelters in Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Door, and Brown Counties, as well as a spay/neuter clinic in West Allis. WHS annually serves 40,000 animals. WHS receives no general government funding and is not part of any national umbrella organization. WHS is the largest shelter in the state of Wisconsin.