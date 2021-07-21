It’s easy to see how Panther got his name. He is a gorgeous 1-year-old sleek, black cat hoping to find the purrfect home. Panther is a bit on the shy side and would do best in a family without young children. If you think Panther could be a great match for you, please visit www.wihumane.org/adopt.

About the Wisconsin Humane Society

The Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) is a private nonprofit organization whose mission is to build a community where people value animals and treat them with respect and kindness.

Founded in 1879, the Wisconsin Humane Society has been saving the lives of animals in need for nearly 140 years. WHS is a 501(c)(3) organization and operates animal shelters in Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Door, and Brown Counties, as well as a spay/neuter clinic in West Allis. WHS annually serves 40,000 animals. WHS receives no general government funding and is not part of any national umbrella organization. WHS is the largest shelter in the state of Wisconsin.