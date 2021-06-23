MADISON – The Wisconsin Department of Safety and Professional Services (DSPS) plans to reduce the fees charged for occupational credentials starting July 1.

Safety and Professional Services Secretary Dawn Crim reported that the new licensing fee structure reduces the fees on 90 of the 170 licenses set by the department. The remainder of the fees will be maintained at the current level. There will also be a $60 ceiling for license fees. The new fee structure will be in effect for fiscal years 2021 through 2023.

Changes in Wisconsin

The department reported that the biggest fee change – a $24 reduction – will be for registered sanitarians.

This is the second time Secretary Crim has implemented significant fee cuts for Wisconsin license holders. The previous fee study, released in 2019, also reduced fees across most licensed professions and equalized each license initial and renewal fees across the board.

The department is a fee-based agency and receives no resources from taxpayer funds for normal operations. However, DSPS is subject to legislative oversight regarding spending, and revenues in excess of its approved budget cannot be used to add staff or make system improvements without express approval, known as spending authority, from the Legislature.

The DSPS issues more than 240 unique licenses, administers dozens of boards and councils that regulate professions, enforces state building codes, runs the state fire prevention program, and maintains the award-winning Wisconsin Enhanced Prescription Drug Monitoring Program. With five offices and 250 employees throughout Wisconsin, DSPS collaborates with constituents and stakeholders across a wide range of industries to promote safety and advance the economy.

Local News

Become a Racine County Eye subscriber to stay in the loop of what’s happening locally and in Wisconsin. Follow our Facebook page here to receive an easy access to news.