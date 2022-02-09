The Wisconsin Lutheran Vikings boys basketball team is getting back into their grove this season. The Vikings currently sit at 17-2 overall and are 8-1 in Woodland West Conference play heading into the final week of the season.

“We have a great group of 15 young men that we love to practice with everyday,” Wisconsin Lutheran head coach Ryan Walz said. “We need to get back in a good groove, and get all our players on the same page. We have a number of players in and out of the line up due to injuries that has made us a little disjointed lately.”

The Vikings have six players that average around eight points per game led by senior Jordan Glenn, who averages 16 points per game. Kon Knueppel averages around 15 points per game in 19 games played this season, while Jamiir Allen averages around 14 points per game.

Sophomore Kon Knueppel is already getting Division 1 interest from six schools including Wisconsin. Kneuppel has scored in double figures in all but three of the games for the Vikings this season.

“It’s an advantage not having to rely on the same guys every night to have big games offensively,” Walz said of his team’s scoring depth. “It makes it hard for opposing defenses to concentrate on just one area of our offense to defend or for certain players to put all their effort into stopping.”

The Vikings currently sit behind Pewaukee, who leads the Woodland West Conference at 9-1. Both teams split their matchups this season with Wisconsin Lutheran winning earlier in the season in an 101-99 on Jan. 4 before the Vikings fell 84-59 on Feb. 9 at home.

“It has been tough the second time around the conference so far,” Walz said of conference play. “Teams are well prepared and playing very competitive basketball.”

In their win against the Pirates, Glenn had 29, while Knueppel had 23 as five Vikings scored in double figures in the Jan. 4 matchup. Glenn had 19 in the loss in the matchup at home, while Knueppel had 13.

The Vikings have had four of their 17 wins against solid Division 1 schools. Wisconsin Lutheran has two wins against Classic Eight opponents in Arrowhead and Kettle Moraine, and also notched wins against Racine Case and Brookfield Central this season.

“We just love competing. Playing against the best teams is what makes this game so much fun,” Walz said of the competitive competition in the non-conference schedule. “When you play a variety of good teams that play different styles it prepares you for the playoffs knowing that you can compete against any style of play and make adjustments to win.”

Wisconsin Lutheran has five games remaining on the schedule with two against teams above .500 with West Allis Central and South Milwaukee at home. Their next game is a Feb. 11 road game with Greendale.