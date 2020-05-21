On May 7, 2020, Wisconsin Lutheran College hosted a virtual Honors Convocation during which scholarships and special awards were presented to current students who distinguish themselves through their academic and leadership accomplishments.

Alissa Dubiak, from Franksville, earned the WLC Christian Leadership Certificate. This honor is awarded to graduating seniors for successful completion of the Christian Leadership Certificate Program, recognizing their commitment to Christian servant leadership with excellence. Alissa is a graduate of Shoreland Lutheran High School.

Allison Wick, from Franksville, received the Fanfare Award. This honor is presented to a student in recognition of musical talent and contributions to the music department in the area of instrumental music. Allison is a graduate of Union Grove High School.

Travis Yakich, from Caledonia, received the Servant Leader in Psychology Scholarship. This honor is awarded to a psychology major who has demonstrated Christ-centered servant leadership in college-sponsored service projects and is an active participant in the WLC Psycho-Social Club. Travis is a graduate of Shoreland Lutheran High School.

Wisconsin Lutheran College congratulates all the award recipients for the valuable contributions they have made to the WLC community and offers thanks to the donors for the impact their scholarship makes on the students of WLC.