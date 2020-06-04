Wisconsin Lutheran College has named several Racine County students on their dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester. To be eligible for the dean’s list, a student must carry a semester GPA of 3.6 or higher.

Racine Lutheran High Graduates

Bradley Bosak, a Junior from Racine.

Dylan Chirigotis, a Senior from Racine.

Madeline Richio, a Senior from Mount Pleasant.

Shoreland Lutheran High School Graduates

Cassidy Avery, a Senior from Burlington.

Christian Lee, a Junior from Mt. Pleasant.

Ashley Pimentel, a Senior from Waterford.

Thomas Wojciechowski Jr., a Sophomore from Racine.

Travis Yakich, a Junior from Caledonia.

Union Grove High School Graduates

Allison Wick, a Senior from Franksville.

Walden III Middle and High School Graduate

Amanda Van Swol, a Senior from Sturtevant.

Waterford Union High School Graduate

Rebecca Ratkowski, a Senior from Waterford.

