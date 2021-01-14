MADISON, Wis. – Wisconsin National Guard specimen collection teams continue testing across the state at a number of regional community-based testing sites.

Teams have collected a cumulative total of over one million specimens since April 2020 at community-based testing sites and institutional-based testing missions. The Wisconsin National Guard’s collection activities support the Wisconsin Department of Health Service’s efforts to expand COVID-19 testing throughout the entire state.

Citizen Soldiers and Citizen Airmen from the Wisconsin National Guard collect specimens for COVID-19 testing Jan. 8 at a community-based testing site at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds in Jefferson, Wis. The Wisconsin National Guard has multiple COVID-19 specimen collection teams operating throughout the state. Wisconsin National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Katie Theusch

The teams, which are tailorable to meet the needs of a specific facility or community, are dispatched from a larger task force of several hundred Citizen Soldiers and Airmen. They have established mobile testing sites since early April at locations ranging from correctional facilities, health clinics and institutional facilities, to private businesses, senior-living facilities, and community-based testing sites.

Most community-based testing sites across the state are conducted on a regularly scheduled basis. All visitors seeking a test at these sites are urged to contact their local health department for more information about a particular testing day.

Those seeking a test at a Wisconsin National Guard community-based specimen collection site are urged to register online in advance using the Dynamics Testing and Registration Application (DTRA) program, which is also known as COVID Connect.

After collecting the specimens at each site, the test kits are sent to a lab for analysis, and individual citizens receive their results via an email or a phone call within three-to-seven days following the test.

Wisconsin National Guard specimen collection sites operating the week of Jan. 11-17 along with cumulative testing site totals are listed below. Additional information on these testing sites and others is available at the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.

Adams County: A team conducts a community-based testing site each Monday through Mar. 8 at the Adams County Highway Department in Adams and has collected nearly 190 specimens as of Jan. 11.

A team conducts a community-based testing site each Monday through Mar. 8 at the Adams County Highway Department in Adams and has collected nearly 190 specimens as of Jan. 11. Ashland County: The Bad River Nation hosted a community-based specimen collection site Jan. 6 where 180 specimens were collected.

The Bad River Nation hosted a community-based specimen collection site Jan. 6 where 180 specimens were collected. Barron County: A team conducts a community-based testing site each Tuesday through Mar. 9 at the Barron Fire Department building and has gathered over 200 specimens as of Jan 4.

A team conducts a community-based testing site each Tuesday through Mar. 9 at the Barron Fire Department building and has gathered over 200 specimens as of Jan 4. Bayfield County: A community-based testing site operates at the Iron River Community Center Dec. 28, Jan. 8, Jan. 22, Feb. 5, Feb. 19 and Mar. 5 and has gathered over 90 specimens as of Jan. 11. The Red Cliff Nation hosts a community-based testing site Jan. 16, Feb. 13 and Mar. 6.

A community-based testing site operates at the Iron River Community Center Dec. 28, Jan. 8, Jan. 22, Feb. 5, Feb. 19 and Mar. 5 and has gathered over 90 specimens as of Jan. 11. The Red Cliff Nation hosts a community-based testing site Jan. 16, Feb. 13 and Mar. 6. Brown County: A team collects specimens Jan. 11 at the Green Bay Correctional Institution.

A team collects specimens Jan. 11 at the Green Bay Correctional Institution. Burnett County: The St. Croix Tribe of Ojibwe hosts a community-based testing site Dec. 11, Jan. 8, Jan. 22, Feb. 5, Feb. 19 and Mar. 5 and had collected nearly 125 specimens as of Jan. 11.

The St. Croix Tribe of Ojibwe hosts a community-based testing site Dec. 11, Jan. 8, Jan. 22, Feb. 5, Feb. 19 and Mar. 5 and had collected nearly 125 specimens as of Jan. 11. Clark County: A community-based testing site operates in Curtiss Dec. 18, Jan. 15, Jan. 29, Feb. 12 and Feb. 26 and has gathered nearly 30 specimens as of Jan. 11.

A community-based testing site operates in Curtiss Dec. 18, Jan. 15, Jan. 29, Feb. 12 and Feb. 26 and has gathered nearly 30 specimens as of Jan. 11. Columbia County: A community-based testing site operates in Cambria Dec. 18, Jan. 15, Jan. 29, Feb. 12 and Feb. 26 and had collected nearly over 100 specimens as of Jan. 11. A second site operates Jan. 5, Feb. 2 and Mar. 2 in Columbus and has collected 70 specimens as of Jan. 11. A team collects specimens Jan. 11 at the Columbia Correctional Institution.

A community-based testing site operates in Cambria Dec. 18, Jan. 15, Jan. 29, Feb. 12 and Feb. 26 and had collected nearly over 100 specimens as of Jan. 11. A second site operates Jan. 5, Feb. 2 and Mar. 2 in Columbus and has collected 70 specimens as of Jan. 11. A team collects specimens Jan. 11 at the Columbia Correctional Institution. Crawford County: Prairie du Chien hosts a community-based specimen collection site Feb. 9 and Mar. 9 and has gathered over 30 specimens as of Jan. 11. Gays Mills hosts a community-based testing site Jan. 19 and Feb. 23.

Prairie du Chien hosts a community-based specimen collection site Feb. 9 and Mar. 9 and has gathered over 30 specimens as of Jan. 11. Gays Mills hosts a community-based testing site Jan. 19 and Feb. 23. Dane County: A team collected nearly 300 specimens Jan. 4 at the Oak Hill Correctional Center.

A team collected nearly 300 specimens Jan. 4 at the Oak Hill Correctional Center. Dodge County: A community-based testing site operates each Monday and Wednesday in Beaver Dam through Mar. 10 and has collected over 2,000 specimens as of Jan. 11.

A community-based testing site operates each Monday and Wednesday in Beaver Dam through Mar. 10 and has collected over 2,000 specimens as of Jan. 11. Dane County: A team gathers specimens Jan. 12-19 at the Oak Hill Correctional Center.

A team gathers specimens Jan. 12-19 at the Oak Hill Correctional Center. Door County: A community-based testing site operates Feb. 1 and Mar. 1 in Sister Bay. A second site in Sturgeon Bay operates Jan. 11, Jan. 25, Feb. 8, Feb. 22 and Mar. 8.

A community-based testing site operates Feb. 1 and Mar. 1 in Sister Bay. A second site in Sturgeon Bay operates Jan. 11, Jan. 25, Feb. 8, Feb. 22 and Mar. 8. Douglas County: Superior hosts a community-based testing site Dec. 18, Jan. 15, Jan. 29, Feb. 12 and Feb. 26 and had collected nearly 40 specimens as of Jan. 11.

Superior hosts a community-based testing site Dec. 18, Jan. 15, Jan. 29, Feb. 12 and Feb. 26 and had collected nearly 40 specimens as of Jan. 11. Dunn County: A community-based testing site operates Dec. 29, Jan. 12, Jan. 26, Feb. 9, Feb. 23 and Mar. 9 in Menominee and has gathered over 30 specimens as of Jan. 11.

A community-based testing site operates Dec. 29, Jan. 12, Jan. 26, Feb. 9, Feb. 23 and Mar. 9 in Menominee and has gathered over 30 specimens as of Jan. 11. Eau Claire County: A regional community-based testing in Eau Claire operates each Monday, Friday and Saturday through Mar. 8 and has collected nearly 700 specimens as of Jan. 11. A second site in Augusta operates each Wednesday through Mar. 10 and has collected over 125 specimens as of Jan. 11.

A regional community-based testing in Eau Claire operates each Monday, Friday and Saturday through Mar. 8 and has collected nearly 700 specimens as of Jan. 11. A second site in Augusta operates each Wednesday through Mar. 10 and has collected over 125 specimens as of Jan. 11. Florence County: Florence hosts a community-based testing site Jan. 8, Feb. 5 and Mar. 5 and has gathered nearly 50 specimens as of Jan. 11.

Florence hosts a community-based testing site Jan. 8, Feb. 5 and Mar. 5 and has gathered nearly 50 specimens as of Jan. 11. Fond du Lac County: A team operates a community-based testing site each Thursday through Mar. 4 at the Fond du Lac County Fairgrounds and had gathered 600 specimens as of Jan. 11.

A team operates a community-based testing site each Thursday through Mar. 4 at the Fond du Lac County Fairgrounds and had gathered 600 specimens as of Jan. 11. Grant County: Lancaster hosts a community-based testing site each Tuesday through Mar. 9 and has gathered 300 specimens as of Jan. 11. A second site operates at the Platteville National Guard Armory each Friday through Mar. 5 and has gathered nearly 200 specimens as of Jan. 11.

Lancaster hosts a community-based testing site each Tuesday through Mar. 9 and has gathered 300 specimens as of Jan. 11. A second site operates at the Platteville National Guard Armory each Friday through Mar. 5 and has gathered nearly 200 specimens as of Jan. 11. Iron County: Hurley hosts a community-based testing site on Jan. 12, Feb. 9 and Mar. 9.

Hurley hosts a community-based testing site on Jan. 12, Feb. 9 and Mar. 9. Jackson County: One team operates a community-based testing site each Wednesday through Mar. 10 in Black River Falls and has gathered nearly over 250 specimens as of Jan. 11. A team collected over 300 specimens Jan. 5 at the Jackson Correctional Institution.

One team operates a community-based testing site each Wednesday through Mar. 10 in Black River Falls and has gathered nearly over 250 specimens as of Jan. 11. A team collected over 300 specimens Jan. 5 at the Jackson Correctional Institution. Jefferson County: One team conducts a community-based testing site each Friday and Saturday through Mar. 6 at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds in Jefferson and has collected nearly 850 specimens as of Jan. 11.

One team conducts a community-based testing site each Friday and Saturday through Mar. 6 at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds in Jefferson and has collected nearly 850 specimens as of Jan. 11. Juneau County: Mauston hosts a community-based testing site each Thursday through Mar. 4 and has gathered nearly 175 specimens as of Jan. 11.

Mauston hosts a community-based testing site each Thursday through Mar. 4 and has gathered nearly 175 specimens as of Jan. 11. La Crosse County: La Crosse hosts a community-based testing site Jan. 11, Jan. 15 and Jan. 25 and has gathered over 1,000 specimens as of Jan. 11. West Salem operates a second community-based site each Saturday through Mar. 6 and had collected nearly 300 specimens as of Jan. 11. A third site operates at the Wisconsin Department of Transportation in La Crosse each Friday through Mar. 5 and has gathered nearly 260 specimens as of Jan. 11. Holmen hosts a fourth site each Wednesday through Mar. 10 and has gathered over 600 specimens as of Jan. 11.

La Crosse hosts a community-based testing site Jan. 11, Jan. 15 and Jan. 25 and has gathered over 1,000 specimens as of Jan. 11. West Salem operates a second community-based site each Saturday through Mar. 6 and had collected nearly 300 specimens as of Jan. 11. A third site operates at the Wisconsin Department of Transportation in La Crosse each Friday through Mar. 5 and has gathered nearly 260 specimens as of Jan. 11. Holmen hosts a fourth site each Wednesday through Mar. 10 and has gathered over 600 specimens as of Jan. 11. Langlade County: Antigo hosts a community-based testing site Dec. 18, Jan. 15, Jan. 12, Feb. 12 and Feb. 26 and had gathered nearly 50 specimens as of Jan. 11.

Antigo hosts a community-based testing site Dec. 18, Jan. 15, Jan. 12, Feb. 12 and Feb. 26 and had gathered nearly 50 specimens as of Jan. 11. Lincoln County: A community-based testing site operates each Wednesday through Mar. 10 at the Merrill Festival Grounds in Merrill and had gathered over 60 specimens as of Jan. 11.

A community-based testing site operates each Wednesday through Mar. 10 at the Merrill Festival Grounds in Merrill and had gathered over 60 specimens as of Jan. 11. Manitowoc County: A team conducts a community-based testing site Dec. 15, Dec. 29, Jan. 12, Jan. 26, Feb. 9, Feb. 23 and Mar. 9 at the Manitowoc County Expo Center and has collected over 300 specimens as of Jan. 11.

A team conducts a community-based testing site Dec. 15, Dec. 29, Jan. 12, Jan. 26, Feb. 9, Feb. 23 and Mar. 9 at the Manitowoc County Expo Center and has collected over 300 specimens as of Jan. 11. Menominee County: A team operates a community-based testing site Dec. 22, Jan. 5, Jan. 19, Feb. 2, Feb. 16 and Mar. 2 in Keshena and has collected over 300 specimens as of Jan. 11.

A team operates a community-based testing site Dec. 22, Jan. 5, Jan. 19, Feb. 2, Feb. 16 and Mar. 2 in Keshena and has collected over 300 specimens as of Jan. 11. Milwaukee County: A Wisconsin National Guard specimen collection team operates a community-based testing site in South Milwaukee at 1525 Tenth Ave. The site is open each Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday through Mar. 10 and has gathered nearly 4,300 specimens as of Jan. 11.

A Wisconsin National Guard specimen collection team operates a community-based testing site in South Milwaukee at 1525 Tenth Ave. The site is open each Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday through Mar. 10 and has gathered nearly 4,300 specimens as of Jan. 11. Monroe County: The Monroe County Highway Department in Tomah hosts a community-based specimen collection site Jan. 7, Jan. 21, Feb. 4, Feb. 18 and Mar. 4 and had collected 85 specimens as of Jan. 11.

The Monroe County Highway Department in Tomah hosts a community-based specimen collection site Jan. 7, Jan. 21, Feb. 4, Feb. 18 and Mar. 4 and had collected 85 specimens as of Jan. 11. Oconto County: Mountain hosts a community-based testing site Dec. 22, Jan. 5, Jan. 19 Feb. 2, Feb. 16 and Mar. 2 and has gathered over 225 specimens as of Jan. 11.

Mountain hosts a community-based testing site Dec. 22, Jan. 5, Jan. 19 Feb. 2, Feb. 16 and Mar. 2 and has gathered over 225 specimens as of Jan. 11. Oneida County: A community-based testing site operates each Tuesday and Thursday through Mar. 9 in Rhinelander and has gathered over 670 specimens as of Jan. 11.

A community-based testing site operates each Tuesday and Thursday through Mar. 9 in Rhinelander and has gathered over 670 specimens as of Jan. 11. Outagamie County: A team conducts a community-based specimen collection site each Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday through Mar. 10 in Appleton.

A team conducts a community-based specimen collection site each Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday through Mar. 10 in Appleton. Ozaukee County: Port Washington hosts a community-based testing site each Saturday through Mar. 10 and has gathered over 200 specimens as of Jan. 11.

Port Washington hosts a community-based testing site each Saturday through Mar. 10 and has gathered over 200 specimens as of Jan. 11. Pepin County: A community-based testing site operates in Durand each Thursday through Mar. 8 and has collected nearly 50 specimens as of Jan. 11.

A community-based testing site operates in Durand each Thursday through Mar. 8 and has collected nearly 50 specimens as of Jan. 11. Pierce County: A team operates a community-based specimen collection site in Ellsworth Jan. 11, Jan. 25, Feb. 1, Feb. 8, Feb. 22, Mar. 1 and Mar. 8 and has gathered over 400 specimens as of Jan. 11.

A team operates a community-based specimen collection site in Ellsworth Jan. 11, Jan. 25, Feb. 1, Feb. 8, Feb. 22, Mar. 1 and Mar. 8 and has gathered over 400 specimens as of Jan. 11. Polk County: Balsam Lake hosts a community-based specimen collection site Dec. 16, Dec. 30, Jan. 13, Jan. 27, Feb. 10, Feb. 24 and Mar. 10 and has gathered over 220 specimens as of Jan. 11.

Balsam Lake hosts a community-based specimen collection site Dec. 16, Dec. 30, Jan. 13, Jan. 27, Feb. 10, Feb. 24 and Mar. 10 and has gathered over 220 specimens as of Jan. 11. Portage County: Stevens Point hosts a community-based testing site each Monday through Mar. 8 and has collected over 50 specimens as of Jan. 11.

Stevens Point hosts a community-based testing site each Monday through Mar. 8 and has collected over 50 specimens as of Jan. 11. Racine County: A community-based testing site operates at the Racine County Fairgrounds in Union Grove each Wednesday through Mar. 10 and has gathered more than 150 specimens as of Jan. 11. A second site operates at Festival Hall in Racine each Thursday through Mar. 4 and has collected 250 specimens as of Jan. 11. A team collects specimens Jan. 11 at a Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs facility in Union Grove.

A community-based testing site operates at the Racine County Fairgrounds in Union Grove each Wednesday through Mar. 10 and has gathered more than 150 specimens as of Jan. 11. A second site operates at Festival Hall in Racine each Thursday through Mar. 4 and has collected 250 specimens as of Jan. 11. A team collects specimens Jan. 11 at a Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs facility in Union Grove. Rock County: A team conducts a community-based specimen collection site each Wednesday and Thursday through Mar. 10 at Blackhawk Technical College and has gathered over 1,100 specimens as of Jan. 11.

A team conducts a community-based specimen collection site each Wednesday and Thursday through Mar. 10 at Blackhawk Technical College and has gathered over 1,100 specimens as of Jan. 11. Richland County: A team operates a community-based testing site each Thursday through Mar. 10 at the Richland County Fairgrounds and had collected over 125 specimens as of Jan. 11.

A team operates a community-based testing site each Thursday through Mar. 10 at the Richland County Fairgrounds and had collected over 125 specimens as of Jan. 11. St. Croix County: Baldwin hosts a community-based testing site each Thursday through Mar. 4 and has gathered over 150 specimens as of Jan. 11. A team collected over 60 specimens Jan. 8 at a long-term care facility in River Falls.

Baldwin hosts a community-based testing site each Thursday through Mar. 4 and has gathered over 150 specimens as of Jan. 11. A team collected over 60 specimens Jan. 8 at a long-term care facility in River Falls. Sauk County: Baraboo hosts a community-based specimen collection site on Jan. 13.

Baraboo hosts a community-based specimen collection site on Jan. 13. Sawyer County: A team conducts a community-based testing site each Wednesday through Mar. 10 at the fire hall in Winter and has collected 175 specimens as of Jan. 11.

A team conducts a community-based testing site each Wednesday through Mar. 10 at the fire hall in Winter and has collected 175 specimens as of Jan. 11. Shawano County: A team operates a community-based site for the Stockbridge-Munsee Nation in Bowler Dec. 22-23, Jan 12-13, Jan. 26-27, Feb. 9-10, Feb. 23-24 and Mar. 9-10 and has collected over 250 specimens as of Jan. 11.

A team operates a community-based site for the Stockbridge-Munsee Nation in Bowler Dec. 22-23, Jan 12-13, Jan. 26-27, Feb. 9-10, Feb. 23-24 and Mar. 9-10 and has collected over 250 specimens as of Jan. 11. Sheboygan County: A team conducts a community-based testing site each Wednesday and Friday through Mar. 10 in Sheboygan and has gathered over 800 specimens as of Jan. 11.

A team conducts a community-based testing site each Wednesday and Friday through Mar. 10 in Sheboygan and has gathered over 800 specimens as of Jan. 11. Taylor County: A team conducts a community-based testing site Dec. 16, Jan. 8, Jan. 22, Feb. 5, Feb. 19 and Mar. 5 in Medford and had collected nearly 90 specimens as of Jan. 11.

A team conducts a community-based testing site Dec. 16, Jan. 8, Jan. 22, Feb. 5, Feb. 19 and Mar. 5 in Medford and had collected nearly 90 specimens as of Jan. 11. Trempealeau County: Independence hosts a community-based testing site Dec. 18, Jan. 4, Jan. 21, Feb. 12 and Feb. 26 and has collected nearly 90 specimens as of Jan. 11.

Independence hosts a community-based testing site Dec. 18, Jan. 4, Jan. 21, Feb. 12 and Feb. 26 and has collected nearly 90 specimens as of Jan. 11. Vernon County: A team operates a community-based testing site Dec. 29, Jan. 12, Jan. 26, Feb. 9, Feb. 23 and Mar. 9 in Viroqua and has gathered nearly 200 specimens as of Jan. 11.

A team operates a community-based testing site Dec. 29, Jan. 12, Jan. 26, Feb. 9, Feb. 23 and Mar. 9 in Viroqua and has gathered nearly 200 specimens as of Jan. 11. Walworth County: A team conducts a community-based testing site each Tuesday between Dec. 15 and Mar. 9 at the Walworth County Fairgrounds and had collected nearly 1,000 specimens as of Jan. 11.

A team conducts a community-based testing site each Tuesday between Dec. 15 and Mar. 9 at the Walworth County Fairgrounds and had collected nearly 1,000 specimens as of Jan. 11. Waukesha County: One team operates a community-based testing every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the Waukesha County Expo Center between Dec. 14 and Mar. 10 and has gathered over 2,600 specimens as of Jan. 11.

One team operates a community-based testing every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the Waukesha County Expo Center between Dec. 14 and Mar. 10 and has gathered over 2,600 specimens as of Jan. 11. Waupaca County: A team operates a community-based testing site each Wednesday through Mar. 10 at the Waupaca County Fairgrounds and has collected over 300 specimens as of Jan. 11.

A team operates a community-based testing site each Wednesday through Mar. 10 at the Waupaca County Fairgrounds and has collected over 300 specimens as of Jan. 11. Winnebago County: One team operates a community-based testing site Tuesday through Friday through Mar. 10 at the Sunnyview Expo Center in Oshkosh and had gathered over 2,800 specimens as of Jan. 11. A team gathered nearly 30 specimens Jan. 8 at the Winnebago County Jail. A team collects specimens Jan. 11 at the Drug Abuse Correctional Center.

One team operates a community-based testing site Tuesday through Friday through Mar. 10 at the Sunnyview Expo Center in Oshkosh and had gathered over 2,800 specimens as of Jan. 11. A team gathered nearly 30 specimens Jan. 8 at the Winnebago County Jail. A team collects specimens Jan. 11 at the Drug Abuse Correctional Center. Wood County: A team operates a community-based testing site each Wednesday through Mar. 10 in Wisconsin Rapids and has collected 125 specimens as of Jan. 11.

As of Jan. 11 Wisconsin National Guard teams have collected 1,006,407 specimens statewide.

Approximately 20 troops since late December are assisting the Wisconsin Department of Health Services with managing COVID-19 vaccine inventory at undisclosed sites across the state. The Guard is not conducting vaccine-related transport or security missions at this time.

The Wisconsin National Guard experienced an unprecedented year in 2020 of assisting Wisconsin residents and local officials respond to COVID-19, election worker support and civil disturbance support operations.

Over 600 Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen from the Wisconsin National Guard are currently serving in direct support of the state’s on-going response to COVID-19 in a variety of statuses.

One-time $120 $240 $600 Other Donation amount $ Monthly $10 $20 $50 Other Donation amount $ Annually $120 $240 $600 Other Donation amount $ Your contribution is appreciated. Donate now!