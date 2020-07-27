Wisconsin National Guard specimen collection teams’ cumulative total gathered for COVID-19 testing topped 288,000 as teams continue to operate across Wisconsin supporting local health departments and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services with COVID-19 testing efforts.



Mobile specimen collection teams from the Wisconsin National Guard will continue operations across Wisconsin this week. They are supporting local health departments and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services’ effort to increase the state’s COVID-19 testing capacity. The teams, which are tailorable to meet the needs of a specific facility, are dispatched from a larger task force of several hundred Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen. They have been establishing mobile testing sites since early April at locations ranging from correctional facilities, health clinics, and institutional facilities, to private businesses, senior living facilities, and community-based testing sites.

After collecting the specimens at each site, the test kits are sent to a lab for analysis, and individual citizens receive their results via a phone call from their local health department or a state call center within three-to-seven days following the test. Wisconsin National Guard specimen collection sites operating the week of July 27 to Aug. 2 are listed below. Additional information on these testing sites and others are available at the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.

Barron County: One team will gather specimens July 27 at a food-processing facility in Cumberland.

Dane County: Multiple teams established a community-based testing site May 11 at the Madison's Alliant Energy Center and has collected more than 83,200 specimens as of July 27. This site typically is open Monday through Saturday.

Dodge County: One team will collect specimens July 29 at the Dodge Correctional Institution. One team will operate a community-based testing site July 31 to Aug. 1 in Mayville.

Douglas County: One team will operate a community-based testing site July 29 at the Superior Middle School in Superior and on July 30 in Solon Springs.

Florence County: One team will operate a community-based testing site July 27 at the Natural Resource Center in Florence.

Grant County: One team will operate a community-based testing site July 29 at Riverdale School District in Muscoda.

Milwaukee County: Three teams established a community-based specimen collection site May 11 at 2701 S. Chase Avenue (UMOS) and has collected over 50,500 specimens as of July 27. Two teams established a Milwaukee community-based collection site June 1 at Custer Stadium at 4300 W. Fairmount Avenue and has collected over 16,300 specimens as of July 27. Both sites typically operate Monday through Saturday. One team will operate a community-based testing site July 31 to Aug. 1 at Greendale High School in Greendale.

Monroe County: One team will operate a community-based testing site July 30 at the National Guard Armory in Tomah.

Racine County: One team will operate a community-based testing site July 29-31 at Case High School in Mt. Pleasant. One team will gather specimens July 31 at the Racine Correctional Institution.

Sauk County: One team will conduct a community-based testing site July 28-29 at Crystal Grand Music Theater in Lake Delton.

Trempealeau County: One team will operate a community-based testing site July 28 at Blair-Taylor High School in Blair.

Vernon County: One team will operate a community-based testing site July 27 at the Vernon County Fairgrounds in Viroqua.

Walworth County: One team will operate a community-based testing site July 28-29 at the Lake Geneva Community Center in Lake Geneva.

Waukesha County: One team will operate a community-based testing site July 27-28 at the Waukesha Expo Center in Waukesha.

Waushara County:One team will operate a community-based testing site July 28 at the Health and Human Services Building in Wautoma and then collect specimens July 30 at the Redgranite Correctional Institution.