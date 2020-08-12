RACINE COUNTY – The Wisconsin National Guard this week reported that its members had administered nearly 350,000 COVID-19 tests statewide since early May. Meanwhile, Racine County officials acknowledge that national shortages of testing supplies are affecting local testing capabilities and that the county continues to be in the “high risk” category.

The Guard’s specimen collection teams have supported local health departments and the Wisconsin Department of Health (DHS) with COVID-19 testing in 63 of the state’s 72 counties. In Racine County, Guard members assisted with eight community-based testing events in which approximately 12,322 tests were administered between May 11 and Aug. 5. The events were held in Burlington, Racine, and Mount Pleasant.

Check out the Racine County COVID-19 dashboard.

Since May 4, Guard personnel have also administered COVID-19 tests at a variety of other sites, including an unidentified food processing facility in Burlington, unidentified industrial facilities in Sturtevant, Burlington, and Racine, an unidentified senior facility in Caledonia and a food-processing facility in Burlington.

Government-owned facilities in the county that received Guard-administered tests included the Racine Youthful Offender Correctional Facility, the Robert E. Ellsworth Correctional Center, Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs (Veterans Home) and the Racine Correctional Institution.

In its weekly COVID-19 update released Monday, Racine County reported that 3,539 COVID-19 cases had been confirmed countywide, a 238-case increase from last week. The countywide positive test rate stood at 7.3 percent. There have been 77 deaths related to COVID-19 in the county.

“Local COVID-19 testing has been affected by national supply shortages,” the county’s report stated. “While the exact impact going forward is uncertain, Racine County has started to see some changes, including Aurora (Healthcare) centralizing all of its drive-through community testing sites to (Milwaukee’s) Aurora Sinai Medical Center.”

Racine County suggested that residents seeking information on COVID-19 testing options contact:

Ascension 833-981-0711 or www.ascension.org/onlinecare

Advocate Aurora 866-443-2534 or www.advocateaurorahealth.org/coronavirus-disease-2019

Froedtert 414-805-2000 or www.froedtert.com/telehealth