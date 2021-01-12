MADISON – Gov. Tony Evers on Monday authorized the Wisconsin National Guard to support Wisconsin’s Capitol Police with safety and security efforts at the State Capitol here.

The troops are part of the Wisconsin National Guard Reaction Force, consisting of troops trained to respond to requests for assistance on short notice. The Wisconsin National Guard will serve in a support role to local authorities and conduct a site security mission.

“Once again, our state has asked our citizen soldiers in the Wisconsin National Guard to answer the call to keep our state, its citizens, and its institutions safe,” said Maj. Gen. Paul Knapp, Wisconsin’s adjutant general. “We ask a lot of our troops who must take leave from their civilian employers and their families, and I’m proud of the sacrifices they make on a daily basis to serve their fellow citizens.”

The mobilized troops will serve in a State Active Duty status in support of the Capitol Police. The Guard declined to disclose troop numbers, movements, timelines, equipment, tactics, or procedures to protect operational security.

ABC News and other national news outlets have reported that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has sent a memo to law enforcement agencies around the country warning of possible armed protests at all 50 state Capitols in the days before the scheduled Jan. 20 inauguration of President-Elect Joe Biden.