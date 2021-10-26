Beginning today, free drive-thru COVID-19 testing is being offered by the Wisconsin National Guard at the Salem Lakes Fire and Rescue Station No. 1. The station is located at 11252 254th Court in Trevor.

Hours of operation for the site are as follows:

Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Saturdays 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Please note: Testing will not be available Nov. 11 and Nov. 25-28.

No appointments are required, but advanced registration is available and encouraged through the Wisconsin COVID-19 Connect website.

Results are ready within seven days and can be accessed via the Wisconsin COVID-19 Result Hotline: (866) 419-6988.

National Guard testing is also available at the following locations and times in Racine and Walworth counties:

Festival Hall, 5 Fifth St., Racine, Mondays and Thursdays, 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Walworth County Fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn, Tuesdays, 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

An up-to-date list of COVID-19 testing sites in and around Kenosha County is available on the Kenosha County website.

“We’re grateful to the National Guard and other providers for offering convenient testing opportunities for people,” said Kenosha County Health Officer Dr. Jen Freiheit. “It’s important to get tested if you’re experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or if you’ve been a close contact of someone who has the virus, and there are now testing locations available across the county.”

Freiheit added that those who use at-home testing should be sure to seek a PCR lab test to confirm if they test positive or if they continue to feel symptoms after testing at home.