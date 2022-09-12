FAYETTE, IA — Upper Iowa University is pleased to announce The Wisconsin Professional Police Association as its newest partner for the Corporate Advantage Partnership (CAP) program.

The Wisconsin Professional Police Association

The Wisconsin Professional Police Association has over 85 years of experience in servicing the needs of law enforcement personnel and is currently serving over 10,000 active and retired members.

“Upper Iowa University is extremely pleased that the Wisconsin Professional Police Association (WPPA) has chosen to be one of our 50-plus CAP partners. With this partnership, the members of the WPPA, their spouses, and their dependent children (under the age of 26) are eligible to receive set tuition grants for online and self-paced courses as they study here in Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan,” said UIU Madison Center Director Thomas Parr.

Parr continued, speaking of UIU’s dedication to first responders, and what partnering with the Wisconsin Professional Police Association will accomplish.

“Upper Iowa University has always been committed to assisting our first responders and military members. We are honored to be a part of this partnership and are excited to assist in providing educational opportunities to those of you who have sacrificed to keep everyone safe.”

About Upper Iowa University

A private, nonprofit university founded in 1857, Upper Iowa University, strives to meet student needs to advance their career with convenient daytime, evening and online classes while still allowing them to tend to family, job and other day-to-day responsibilities. UIU students have more than 35 majors to choose from, and all utilize a unique, flexible course schedule. Each academic year consists of five 8-week sessions and one accelerated 6-week summer session.

As a result of these more concentrated sessions, students usually take less classes at a time to graduate on schedule. Many students blend their degree plan by taking in-person, online and hybrid (both face-to-face and online) courses. Students can get a jump on completion by transferring up to 90 college credits from other schools. Up to 12 credits can also be transferred at the graduate level. Credits may also be earned through an individual’s work experience through an experiential learning portfolio or various college examinations.

To further inspire success and empower lives, UIU provides expert faculty and supportive staff that students need to advance their careers. UIU is also a recognized leader in online and self-paced education, so students never need to go far for an exceptional education.

Corporate Advantage Program

Corporations or organizations interested in participating in UIU’s Corporate Advantage Program can contact UIU by email at info@uiu.edu or by phone at 800-553-4150.

Schools

The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. For more K-12 and college education news, check out our Schools section. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local news.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.