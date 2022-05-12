Wisconsin Reading Corps has recently announced its need for tutors. Reading Corps is an evidence-based AmeriCorps program. They are dedicated to helping all children become strong readers.

In the 2022 to 2023 school year, Wisconsin Reading Corps has doubled the number of reading tutors and has expanded into 149 schools in Wisconsin. Due to COVID-19 and in response to the educational challenges posed by the pandemic, Reading Corps is seeking 300 tutors to serve in schools across the state, including in Racine and Kenosha. Tutors will begin serving in August of 2022.

According to Executive Director of Wisconsin Reading Corps, Itzel Galindo, even before the pandemic, fewer than half of Wisconsin fourth-graders were reading at grade level. She shares, “Now, after approximately two years of disruptions, more students than ever need a proven solution like Reading Corps to help get back on track. We will be placing twice as many tutors in more than double the number of schools this year to make that happen.”

To become a tutor, you do not need any teaching experience. Wisconsin Reading Corps tutors are fully trained and serve on-site at the school. Tutors will serve either 25 or 35 hours a week. All tutors receive a stipend every two weeks, plus up to $4,500 to pay for college tuition or student loans. Those who are 55 or older may choose to gift their education award to their child, grandchild, stepchild or foster child. Many tutors also qualify for additional benefits like free individual health insurance and childcare assistance.

Candidates are encouraged to apply now to begin helping students in August. Learn more or apply by visiting online.

About Wisconsin Reading Corps

Reading Corps is an evidence-based AmeriCorps program dedicated to helping all children become strong readers. Tutors placed in local schools, work one-on-one with students to help improve their skills. Since the program launched in 2003, it has helped more than 275,000 students.

Rigorous third-party evaluation has consistently shown that students who have Reading Corps make greater gains and faster progress. Building on success in Minnesota, the program is replicated nationally in 13 states and the District of Columbia. Reading Corps is administrated through a national nonprofit, Ampact (formerly Reading & Math, Inc.). For more information, please visit www.readingandmath.org.

