MADISON – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) on Tuesday announced the re-launch of You Stop the Spread, a statewide multimedia campaign to inform and encourage Wisconsinites to take action and get the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as they can.

The campaign was initially launched in September 2020 to raise awareness and promote good public health safety practices such as wearing a mask and practicing social distancing. The messaging has evolved as conditions have changed in Wisconsin, with a new round of ads that started running in April. With the campaign now fully underway, residents will see the messaging on television, radio, billboards, transit and local newspapers, the DHS reported.

The campaign will also uses social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest, TikTok, and Snapchat. This updated round of materials emphasizes the importance of becoming fully vaccinated and following key COVID-19 safety guidelines when necessary. “You Stop the Spread” also aims to connect individuals with the information they need to make an informed decision about getting vaccinated.

“The COVID-19 vaccines are safe and one of the most effective tools we have for stopping the spread of COVID-19,” DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake said in a news release. “We encourage everyone to get vaccinated to protect themselves, their loved ones, and their communities from COVID-19.”

Since Wisconsin began vaccinating in December 2020, more than 5.2 million doses have been administered in the state. Nearly half (48.6 percent) of the state’s total population have received at least one dose, and 43.2 percent have been fully vaccinated. DHS officials are hoping to see an 80 percent or higher vaccination rate statewide.

Residents are encouraged to use the hashtag #YouStoptheSpread when posting pictures of themselves, family and friends getting the COVID-19 vaccine and include why they chose to get vaccinated.

To find a vaccine provider near you, go to vaccines.gov or call 211 (or 877-947-2211).

To learn more about how the COVID-19 vaccines were developed, the science behind them, and to get answers to any of your other vaccine questions, visit the DHS COVID-19 Vaccine page or call 211.