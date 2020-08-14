RACINE COUNTY – Renters facing eviction because of income loss due to the COVID-19 pandemic may be eligible for rental assistance under a new program.

The Racine Kenosha Community Action Agency Inc. is now accepting applications for the Wisconsin Rental Assistance Program (WRAP). WRAP provides rent and security deposit payments up to $3,000, paid directly to landlords.

The program is open to adult Wisconsin residents who have suffered an income loss related to the COVID-19 pandemic. In general, eligible households must have income at or below 80 percent of the county median income in the month of the application date. Applicants must provide documentation showing that they have either lost a job or have experienced a significant reduction in hours resulting from the COVID-19 public health emergency.

Funding comes from $25 million in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act dollars administered statewide by the state Department of Administration.

For more information about applying for WRAP, call 262-637-8377 (Racine) or (262) 657-0840 (Kenosha). Application forms may be downloaded by visiting the Racine-Kenosha Community Action Agency