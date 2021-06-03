MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin School of Business Center for Professional & Executive Development (CPED) announces the launch of the Chief Information Officer Digital Leadership Program.

The Chief Information Officer Digital Leadership Program is an immersive, five-day leadership experience that will give participants the business acumen to manage teams of talented information systems professionals, effectively negotiate and influence C-suite peers, extract digital value across the organization, and shape future business strategy.

Participants will gain an understanding of the forces influencing competition and strategy in the current digital economy and explore a wide range of models and frameworks in digital innovation, strategic and

financial business cases, digital business models, and the management of IT services in contemporary

business environments.

“Digitization is the new normal in business, and the combination of social, mobile, analytics, cloud, and Internet of Things technologies are the means through which firms are redesigning their business processes, products, services, and strategies. At the heart of these changes, the role of chief information officer continues to grow in importance and visibility, expanding beyond the traditional role to encompass a multiplicity of roles. We’re excited to be able to provide an innovative program that will help participants use their role to be a catalyst of strategy, innovation, and value creation,” said Dr. Vallabh “Samba” Sambamurthy, Albert O. Nicholas Dean of the Wisconsin School of Business.

Dean Sambamurthy designed the experience and will teach alongside renowned business experts and Wisconsin School of Business faculty. The inaugural Chief Information Officer Digital Leadership Program cohort will take place November 1-5, 2021. Individuals interested in participating can download more information at https://go.wisc.edu/pr-cio-leadership set up a meeting with a Solutions Advisor by emailing info@uwcped.org.