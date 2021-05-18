Offered by the Wisconsin School of Business Center for Professional & Executive Development and co-designed with healthcare practitioners, the Healthcare Leadership Certificate blends the business of healthcare with the leadership skills needed to be successful through change and disruption.
MADISON, Wis.- The Wisconsin School of Business Center for Professional & Executive Development (CPED) announces the launch of the Healthcare Leadership Certificate.
The Healthcare Leadership Certificate is a comprehensive, 10-month program that covers the essential
business and leadership skills that provide a solid foundation for performance improvement at the
individual and organizational level. The certificate blends in-person and online learning sessions and
provides engaging discussions, group interactions, and networking opportunities. The program includes
a post-program coaching session customized based on leadership assessments and professional
development goals.
“The healthcare industry has been operating through constant change and digital disruption. By
partnering with leaders in the healthcare industry, we’re able to provide innovative programming that
will empower healthcare professionals to understand the business of healthcare and be prepared to
lead in an increasingly digital economy,” said Dr. Vallabh “Samba” Sambamurthy, Albert O. Nicholas
Dean of the Wisconsin School of Business.
Taught by renowned instructors and practitioners, the inaugural Healthcare Leadership Certificate
cohort takes place August 1, 2021 – May 20, 2022. Individuals interested in participating can download
more information at https://go.wisc.edu/healthcare-leadership or set up a meeting with a Solutions
Advisor by emailing info@uwcped.org.