Offered by the Wisconsin School of Business Center for Professional & Executive Development and co-designed with healthcare practitioners, the Healthcare Leadership Certificate blends the business of healthcare with the leadership skills needed to be successful through change and disruption.

MADISON, Wis.- The Wisconsin School of Business Center for Professional & Executive Development (CPED) announces the launch of the Healthcare Leadership Certificate.

The Healthcare Leadership Certificate is a comprehensive, 10-month program that covers the essential

business and leadership skills that provide a solid foundation for performance improvement at the

individual and organizational level. The certificate blends in-person and online learning sessions and

provides engaging discussions, group interactions, and networking opportunities. The program includes

a post-program coaching session customized based on leadership assessments and professional

development goals.

“The healthcare industry has been operating through constant change and digital disruption. By

partnering with leaders in the healthcare industry, we’re able to provide innovative programming that

will empower healthcare professionals to understand the business of healthcare and be prepared to

lead in an increasingly digital economy,” said Dr. Vallabh “Samba” Sambamurthy, Albert O. Nicholas

Dean of the Wisconsin School of Business.

Taught by renowned instructors and practitioners, the inaugural Healthcare Leadership Certificate

cohort takes place August 1, 2021 – May 20, 2022. Individuals interested in participating can download

more information at https://go.wisc.edu/healthcare-leadership or set up a meeting with a Solutions

Advisor by emailing info@uwcped.org.