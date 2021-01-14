MADISON – Gov. Tony Evers announced Wednesday that approximately 500 Wisconsin National Guard troops will mobilize to federal duty to support civil authorities in the national capital region in advance of next week’s presidential inauguration.

“We are once again thankful to the Wisconsin National Guard for always stepping up, not only for their friends and neighbors here in Wisconsin, but wherever they are needed,” Evers said in a news release. “I’m confident these members of the Guard will assist in any way they can to help maintain peace and security in our nation’s capital in the days ahead.”



The troops, including personnel from various Wisconsin Army National Guard and Air National Guard units, will serve in a support role alongside thousands of other National Guard troops from other states mobilized this week to support security efforts in Washington D.C. They will arrive in the U.S. Capital in the coming days. Law enforcement and defense officials from around the country have been responding to enhanced security concerns in the wake of the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S Capitol building that left a number of people dead or injured. As of Wednesday, Washington D.C. officials reported that more than 20,000 Guard troops could be stationed throughout the city, according to the Politico news website.



Additional Wisconsin National Guard troops mobilized earlier this week to support safety and security efforts at the state capitol building in Madison. That move was made in response to FBI warnings to individual states of possible unrest.