The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is launching a state park pilot program with local libraries in the state of Wisconsin. The program will insure that park and forest vehicle admission day passes are available for up to 1,000 library card holders.

The pilot program, “Check Out Wisconsin State Parks At Your Library,” is a collaborative effort between the DNR, Wisconsin Library Association’s Wisconsin Association of Public Libraries, and the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction. Nicolet Federated Library System and Southwest Wisconsin Library System have underwritten the cost of these day passes.

Starting Tuesday, Nov. 1, library card holders can check out a pass from participating libraries. These passes are valid for free admission for one vehicle at any state park, forest, or recreation area where admission is required in Wisconsin. The pilot program ends on March 1, 2023.

Passes will be available at 20 libraries across Wisconsin, including the Kenosha Public Library. They will receive 50-day passes available for one-time use. Libraries were chosen based on economic and social variables.

Offers for Racine Public Library cardholders

While the Racine Public Library is not involved in the pilot program with the DNR, Racine Public Library cardholders are able to use their cards at the Kenosha Public Library, and vice versa.

“The Racine Public Library does allow cardholders to check out passes to the Racine Art Museum, which they have seven days to use, and which KPL cardholders can also use their cards to borrow. So although we aren’t participants in the pilot of the state park program, KPL and RPL do have a neat web of services between them,” said Shay King of the Racine Public Library.

Participating libraries include:

Argyle Public Library

Beloit Public Library

Deer Creek Public Library (Beloit)

Edgerton Public Library

Farnsworth Public Library (Oconto)

Franklin Public Library

Grantsburg Public Library

Hales Corners Public Library

Hedberg Public Library (Janesville)

Irvin Young Memorial Library (Whitewater)

Kenosha Public Library McMillan Public Library (Wisconsin Rapids)

Mercer Public Library

North Shore Public Library (Glendale)

Oak Creek Public Library

Platteville Public Library

Sherman & Ruth Weiss Community Library (Hayward)

Shorewood Public Library

Wauwatosa Public Library

Winter Public Library

In addition to the day pass, cardholders will receive an informational kit of state park system materials and maps, a Wisconsin Explorer Program book, stickers, accessibility information, and more. The goal of the program is to expand access to the Wisconsin state park system to new park visitors.

“The DNR is continually looking for innovative opportunities to bring more people to state parks and forests and to ensure everyone in Wisconsin has access to our incredible natural resources,” said Steve Schmelzer, Director of the Wisconsin State Park System. “By partnering with Wisconsin’s library system, we can reach households who may not be as familiar with the wide array of opportunities Wisconsin’s state parks and forests have to offer.”

More information about where to explore Wisconsin can be found on the Wisconsin DNR website.

Local News

The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local news.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.